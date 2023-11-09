Fairbairn (quadricep) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fairbairn has now missed the Texans' first two Week 10 practices after suffering a right quad strain in this past Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. At this stage, Fairbairn appears to be trending toward sitting out this weekend's game in Cincinnati, but the Texans will probably wait until after Friday's practice before formally ruling the kicker out. Houston is likely to elevate Matt Ammendola from the practice squad to handle kicking duties Week 10.