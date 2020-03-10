Fairbairn is signing a four-year contract to stay with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old kicker played all 16 games each of the past three seasons, converting 83.7 percent of field-goal attempts and 91.7 percent of extra-point tries, including 10 of 16 from 50-plus yards. Fairbairn's volume has been far less consistent than his accuracy -- 25 FGAs in 2017, a league-high 42 in 2018, and then 25 again in 2019. The average of 30.7 per season is a reasonable expectation for 2020, assuming the Houston offense remains solid with Deshaun Watson leading the charge.