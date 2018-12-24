Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Streak snapped
Fairbairn made his lone field-goal attempt and three of four extra-point kicks in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Eagles.
Fairbairn had been successful on 24 consecutive kicks before a second-quarter extra-point attempt sailed wide right. Despite the miss, he managed a credible six points and maintained his NFL scoring lead with 142 points after 15 games.
More News
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Has accurate leg in win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Limited opportunity Sunday•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Key in Week 13 win•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Posts double-digit points•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Boots game-winning score Sunday•
-
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Atones for XP miss in Week 9 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16