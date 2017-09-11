Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Successfully executes lone attempt in Week 1
Fairbairn did not have a field-goal attempt and was successful on his lone extra-point attempt in Houston's 29-7 loss to Jacksonville in Week 1.
We got to see Fairbairn's big leg on two kickoffs that resulted in touchbacks, but on a quiet day for the offense, he didn't have much to do.
