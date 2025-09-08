Fairbairn went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts during the Texans' 14-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

The Texans' offense couldn't punch the pall into the end zone and finished with 265 total yards, but Fairbairn's boot kept Houston in the game. He opened things up with a 51-yard field goal in the first quarter for the game's first score, and after making a 45-yard try in the second he put the Texans up by two points with a 53-yard make as time expired in the first half. Fairbairn made a career-high 13 field goals from 50-plus yards in 2024, and that length will help the Texans stay competitive when the offense stalls outside the red zone.