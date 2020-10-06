Fairbairn converted three of three field-goal attempts and two extra-point kicks in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Vikings.

Fairbairn was the beneficiary of Houston's failure to finish in the red-zone (zero TDs in three trips), although he got a chance to show off his leg with a boot from 50 yards out. His 11 points were a season high and was the second time he's finished in double digits. The four-year kicker has been inconsistent through four weeks -- 2, 10, 3, 11 points -- which befits the NFL's 28th-ranked scoring offense (20.0 ppg).