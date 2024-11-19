Fairbairn converted both field-goal attempts and all four extra-point kicks in Monday's 34-10 win over the Cowboys in Week 11.

Fairbairn made chip shots from 33 and 29 yards to improve to an 84-percent (26 of 31) success rate for the season. That's pretty good, considering how many he attempts from beyond the 50, but it's below what has been his norm the last two seasons. Fairbairn connected on 95 percent (56 of 59) of his kicks in 2022 and 2023 combined. Monday's 10 points was his eighth double-digit effort in 11 games and put him over the 100-point mark for the season.