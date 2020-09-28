Fairbairn did not attempt a field goal and was successful on all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 28-21 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 3.

The Texans wildly inconsistent offense has rendered Fairbairn unplayable. He's recorded two points, 10 points and now three points through the first three games, while Houston's offense has been out of sync. Six of 10 drives ended in three-and-outs Sunday.