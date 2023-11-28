Fairbairn is making "significant progress" in his recovery from a right quadricep strain and appears on track to return from injured reserve when first eligible for activation Week 14, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

While Fairbairn has missed the Texans' last three games, Matt Ammendola has taken over as the team's kicker, converting three of six field-goal tries and nine of nine extra-point attempts. The Texans waived Ammendola on Monday after he missed on two of his three field-goal tries in the team's Week 12 loss to the Jaguars, including a misfire on a 58-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game. While Houston could still re-sign Ammendola to its practice squad and elevate him for this Sunday's game against the Broncos, the team will also work out Brett Maher on Tuesday and potentially turn to him to handle kicking duties for Week 13. Regardless, Houston looks like it'll have to get by with a replacement kicker for just one more game with Fairbairn tracking toward a return to the 53-man roster when first eligible.