Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Two more missed kicks
Fairbairn converted 2-of-2 field-goal attempts and 5-of-7 extra-point kicks for 11 points in Sunday's 53-32 win over Atlanta in Week 5.
Fairbairn reached double-digit scoring for the first time in 2019, a feat he accomplished seven times last season, and made his first kick from 50-plus yards. Sunday's missed extra points ended up not being a factor, but Fairbairn's failed to convert three extra points this season and could have had a fourth but was saved by a penalty. Houston head coach Bill O'Brien said he was not worried about Fairbairn when asked about his misses during the practice week leading into Sunday's tilt, but that could change as the misses pile up. While he's been shaky in post-touchdown kicks, Fairbairn's been good when asked to convert field goals. He's 5-of-7 with his two misses having come from beyond the 50-yard-line.
