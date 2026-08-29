Fairbairn converted both his field-goal attempts and his only PAT during Friday's 16-13 preseason loss to the Panthers.

The 32-year-old kicker heads into the regular season having not missed a kick in either of the two preseason contests in which he saw action. Fairbairn has become one of the most reliable placekickers in the league with Houston, converting better than 90 percent of his FGs in three of the last four seasons and finishing in the top five in the NFL in points each of the last two campaigns.