Lassiter logged 10 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defense during the Texans' 27-19 loss to the Seahawks on Monday.

Lassiter played 69 of 72 defensive snaps (95.8 percent) and finished Monday's game as the second-leading tackler behind Ernest Jones (11). Lassiter's 10 stops were a career high, and he has logged at least five tackles in five of the first six games of the regular season. The 2024 second-rounder is up to 38 tackles on the year and is well on pace to surpass his total from his rookie campaign (58 tackles over 14 regular-season games).