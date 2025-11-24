Lassiter recorded five tackles (five solo) and one pass breakup in Thursday night's win over the Bills.

Lassiter played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the fifth straight contest and played lockdown coverage against Buffalo, as Josh Allen completed just three passes for 28 scoreless yards when targeting Lassiter. The second-year cornerback has produced 63 tackles (44 solo) and 10 pass breakups, including two interceptions, across 11 games this season.