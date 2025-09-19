Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Good to go for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Lassiter was limited in practice earlier in the week but is good to go for Sunday's divisional matchup. Lassiter has logged 100 percent of the defensive snaps through two games and has recorded 14 tackles (nine solo).
