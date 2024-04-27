The Texans selected Lassiter in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 42nd overall.

Lassiter (6-feet, 186 pounds) was a productive player on a strong Georgia defense, but it's difficult to recall the last time a cornerback was drafted this high with athletic testing as poor as Lassiter's. More specifically, Lassiter's 4.65-second 40-yard time at his pro day is bad even by safety standards, let alone a cornerback who's thin and with short arms (30 and 7/8-inches). Lassiter's short-area movement is very good, as evidenced by his elite 6.62-second three-cone drill, but he might need the Houston pass rush to hurry the quarterback before wideouts get the chance to take Lassiter downfield. Be it in the slot or on the boundary, the Texans clearly have immediate plans for Lassiter after drafting him this high.