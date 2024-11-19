Lassiter (concussion) is inactive for Monday Night Football against the Cowboys.
The cornerback suffered the concussion in Week 10 against the Lions, missed both practice sessions to start the new week and was a limited participant Saturday. Lassiter has 29 tackles (22 solo), eight pass breakups and three interceptions in eight games this season. Ka'dar Hollman might be in line to take his place opposite Derek Stingley in the Houston secondary.
