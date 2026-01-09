Lassiter (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

Lassiter was able to upgrade to a limited participant Friday after missing Thursday's session due to ankle and knee issues he suffered in the Week 17 win over the Chargers. The cornerback will have one more opportunity to upgrade his practice participation to dodge an injury designation ahead of Monday night's wild-card clash with the Steelers. If the 22-year-old is unable to suit up for the contest, Tremon Smith will likely start at outside cornerback opposite Derek Stingley once again.