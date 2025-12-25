Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Limited in Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (foot) was a limited participant in Houston's practice Wednesday.
Lassiter managed to return to practice after sitting out Tuesday's session due to a foot injury. The 22-year-old is seemingly trending toward playing in Saturday's game versus the Chargers, where he should continue to serve as one of the Texans' starting cornerbacks.
