Lassiter (ankle/knee) did not practice Thursday but said he expects to suit up for Monday's wild-card round matchup on the road against Pittsburgh, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

The Texans seem to simply be taking a cautious approach to Lassiter's health, and he will have two more chances to resume practicing ahead of Monday's road playoff matchup. The starting cornerback missed Houston's regular-season finale against the Colts in Week 18 due to a pair of injuries.