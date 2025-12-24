Lassiter (foot) was a non-participant in practice Tuesday.

Lassiter has been dealing with a foot injury throughout December, but the issue hasn't caused him to sit out any games. He's missed the first day of practice each of the past four weeks, so Tuesday's DNP shouldn't be particularly alarming. Unless Lassiter suffered a setback during Sunday's win over Las Vegas, he seems likely to play Saturday versus the Chargers.