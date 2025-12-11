Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Nursing foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (foot) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Lassiter tallied his third interception of the season during Sunday's game at Kansas City, but it appears he might have come up with a foot issue along the way as well. If he can't get back on the practice field Thursday or Friday, it's unlikely he would be able to play in Week 15 versus the Cardinals.
