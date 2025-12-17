Lassiter tallied five tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses, including an interception, during the Texans' 40-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Lassiter was able to shake off a foot injury to play in Sunday's game and ended up playing in 63 of 65 defensive snaps (96.9 percent). He logged his fourth interception of the season early in the third quarter on a pass from Jacoby Brissett that was intended for Michael Wilson in the end zone. Lassiter has logged one pick in back-to-back games, and his four interceptions (through 14 regular-season games) is tied for sixth most in the NFL.