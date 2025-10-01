Lassiter recorded five tackles (two solo) and two pass breakups in the Texans' win over the Titans on Sunday.

Lassiter has played all 260 defensive snaps for Houston this season and has produced 24 tackles (16 solo) and two pass breakups across four contests. While Derek Stingley typically chases No. 1 wide receivers, Lassiter sees mostly No. 2 outside receivers in coverage.