Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Pops up on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (knee) logged a limited practice Wednsday.
Lassiter has played every defensive snap through two games this season, so it's unclear when he suffered the injury. There shouldn't be significant concern regarding his status for Sunday's game at Jacksonville at this point, though his level of participation in the team's next two practices should clarify his outlook.
