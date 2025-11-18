Lassiter recorded two tackles (one solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 16-13 victory versus Tennessee.

Lassiter played every defensive snap for the Texans but had a meager two tackles for the second straight week. That's not a reflection of Lassiter's level of play -- he was impressive again Sunday, as he has been throughout the season, but that sometimes limits the amount of tackles he gets to make. To highlight that point, Lassiter has notched at least one defensed pass in seven straight contests, the longest such streak in the NFL this season.