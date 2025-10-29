Lassiter racked up seven tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup, an interception, during Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Lassiter has now tallied five or more stops in all but one of his seven regular-season appearances to kick off the 2025 campaign. On the year, he's accumulated 45 tackles (30 solo) and five passes defensed, including two interceptions. The second-year pro has developed into a strong starter at cornerback for Houston, forming one of the league's best tandems at the position opposite Derek Stingley. His next challenge will be to contain Bo Nix and the Broncos at home in Week 9.