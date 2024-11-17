Lassiter (concussion) was limited in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys.
Lassiter opened the week with consecutive DNPs due to a concussion he suffered in Week 10 against the Lions. Given his limited participation Saturday, it seems unlikely he'll clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in time to suit up Monday. If Lassiter is indeed ruled out, Ka'dar Hollman could be the Texans' second starting corner opposite Derek Stingley.
