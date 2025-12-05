Lassiter (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Lassiter was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a foot injury, but he earned the questionable tag for Week 14 after logging a limited session Friday. If Lassiter is unable to play Sunday, then Ameer Speed, Myles Bryant and Tremon Smith would be the top candidates to start at outside corner opposite Derek Stingley.