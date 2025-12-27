Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Questionable to return with knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (knee) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Chargers.
Lassiter left near the end of the first half, and the cornerback's ability to return to the game remains to be determined. Before his exit, the 22-year-old participated in one tackle.
