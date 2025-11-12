Lassiter recorded two tackles (both solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a 36-29 victory versus Jacksonville.

Lassiter played every defensive snap for Houston but logged a season-low two stops. He did, however, manage to record a defensed pass for the sixth straight game. The low tackle total doesn't take away from Lassiter's strong play, and he even slid over to the slot at times in nickel packages. Lassiter is tied for 14th in the league with eight defensed passes so far this season.