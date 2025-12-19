Lassiter (foot) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Lassiter missed Wednesday's practice and was limited Thursday, so Friday's upgrade to full participation was enough to cleanse the cornerback of any injury designation he may have carried into Sunday's contest. The starter opposite Derek Stingley, Lassiter has not registered a game under 93 percent defensive snap share this season, and that streak is not likely to be broken Sunday.