Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (foot) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Lassiter managed to log a limited practice Friday, his first of the week, and it was enough to cleanse the cornerback of an injury designation for Sunday's contest. Now ready to move on the foot he injured against the Chiefs in Week 14, the cornerback will likely continue the streak of 100 percent defensive participation he has logged since Week 8.
