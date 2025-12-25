Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Chargers.
Lassiter has gained clearance to suit up Week 17 after having logged a DNP/LP/FP slate of practices. Expect the second-year pro to handle his usual every-down role at cornerback on the road against Los Angeles on Sunday.
More News
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Ready for Sunday•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Still dealing with foot injury•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Picks off Brissett in Week 15 win•