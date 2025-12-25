default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lassiter (foot) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Chargers.

Lassiter has gained clearance to suit up Week 17 after having logged a DNP/LP/FP slate of practices. Expect the second-year pro to handle his usual every-down role at cornerback on the road against Los Angeles on Sunday.

More News