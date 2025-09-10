Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Records nine tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter recorded nine tackles (five solo) in Houston's loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Lassiter started at cornerback opposite Derek Stingley, and his nine tackles led the team, as Matthew Stafford picked on Lassiter instead of the first-team All-Pro Stingley. Lassiter was in coverage on Satfford's touchdown pass to Davis Allen.
