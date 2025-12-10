Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Reels in third INT of 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter recorded six tackles (five solo), two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chiefs.
Lassiter now has 12 pass breakups and three interceptions through 13 games, adding 72 tackles (50 solo) in the process. His steady tackle count is intriguing for fantasy purposes, and the 2024 second-round pick has missed only six defensive snaps all season.
