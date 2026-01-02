Lassiter (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Lassiter was unable to practice at all this week due to the ankle injury he sustained during the Texans' Week 17 win over the Chargers. The cornerback was able to return to last Sunday's game, so he must have suffered a setback during the week that will prevent him from playing through the issue. With Lassiter out, Tremon Smith will likely start opposite Derek Stingley at outside cornerback for Sunday's divisional contest.