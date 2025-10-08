Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Secures interception in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter recorded four total tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 44-10 win over Baltimore.
Lassiter was able to jump in front of a pass from Cooper Rush in the fourth quarter, securing his first interception of the year. The cornerback has increased his weekly production in his second season with Houston, producing 28 total tackles (19 solo) and three passes defensed, including an interception, over five game so far.
More News
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Picks up five tackles in win•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Good to go for Week 3•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Pops up on injury report•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Records nine tackles in loss•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Picks off three passes as rookie•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Cleared to play Sunday•