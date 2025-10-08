Lassiter recorded four total tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 44-10 win over Baltimore.

Lassiter was able to jump in front of a pass from Cooper Rush in the fourth quarter, securing his first interception of the year. The cornerback has increased his weekly production in his second season with Houston, producing 28 total tackles (19 solo) and three passes defensed, including an interception, over five game so far.