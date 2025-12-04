Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Sidelined to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
Lassiter hasn't been on the injury report since Week 2, but he'll be sidelined to begin the Texans' prep for a Week 14 matchup against the Chiefs. There's not much indication as to the seriousness of the issue, so his practice participation for the rest of the week will be important to monitor.
More News
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Five tackles in win over Buffalo•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Posts two stops in Week 11 win•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Quiet output in Week 10 win•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Productive in Week 8 win•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Career-high 10 tackles in loss•
-
Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Secures interception in win•