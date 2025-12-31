Lassiter (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Lassiter was diagnosed with a knee injury during the Texans' Week 17 win over the Chargers but was cleared to return before the end of the first half. The injury has since been updated to an ankle issue, which prevented him from participating in the opening practice of Week 18 prep. The second-year cornerback will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of the Texans' regular-season finale against the Colts on Sunday.