Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Still dealing with foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lassiter (foot) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Lassiter has played through the problem with his foot for the past few weeks, so it's likely Houston is just being cautious with its ascendent talent at cornerback. He'll get two more chances to practice before the Texans release their final practice report of the week Friday.
