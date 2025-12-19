Texans' Kamari Lassiter: Upgrades to limited practice
Lassiter (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Lassiter missed Wednesday's practice, so it's encouraging to see him now back on the field, even as a limited participant. He'll have one more chance to upgrade to full practice reps ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.
