Grugier-Hill (neck) was listed as a full participation on the Texans' injury report Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Grugier-Hill fully returned to practice after being listed as a limited participant on Houston's injury report Wednesday. The 28-year-old recorded 18 tackles during the Texans' overtime tie with the Colts in Week 1, and he should serve an important role against the Bears' run-heavy offense this coming Sunday.

