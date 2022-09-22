Grugier-Hill (neck) was listed as a full participation on the Texans' injury report Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Grugier-Hill fully returned to practice after being listed as a limited participant on Houston's injury report Wednesday. The 28-year-old recorded 18 tackles during the Texans' overtime tie with the Colts in Week 1, and he should serve an important role against the Bears' run-heavy offense this coming Sunday.
More News
-
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Listed as limited participant•
-
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Logs 18 tackles•
-
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Expected to re-sign with Houston•
-
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leading tackler•
-
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Will play Sunday•
-
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Off COVID list, limited due to knee•