Grugier-Hill agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $3.25 million with the Texans on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Grugier-Hill had a modest 28 tackles with the Dolphins last season, but his biggest strength is his coverage ability rather than his tackling. The linebacker only started one game for Miami last season but logged 16 starts over the previous two campaigns with the Eagles.
