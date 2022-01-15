Grugier-Hill recorded seven tackles, including one for a loss, in Week 18's 28-25 loss to the Titans.

Grugier-Hill finished the season with a team-high 108 tackles, which represents a career-best for the linebacker, who signed a one-year deal with Houston after spending five seasons as largely a substitute in Philadelphia and Miami. He added three sacks, three passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles to his seasonal resume. His stock is on the rise at the right time; the 27-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming offseason. He told Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle that he'd like to return while adding there's been team interest in having him back. After the team parted ways with Zach Cunningham midseason, it's likely the Texans make an effort to re-sign Grugier-Hill.