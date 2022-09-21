Grugier-Hill (neck) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Grugier-Hill played 98 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps during Sunday's loss to Denver, but he presumably picked up a neck injury as well. If he isn't upgraded to a full participant Thursday or Friday, he may be in danger of missing his first game of the season. He was the team's leading tackler last year and has 23 stops through two games this year, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to Houston's defense.
