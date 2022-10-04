Grugier-Hill recorded seven tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Chargers.
Grugier-Hill exploded for 18 tackles in the season opener, but he's totaled just 15 stops over the past three games. Regardless, he continues to garner plenty of defensive snaps and is still on track to record a second straight 100-plus tackle season.
