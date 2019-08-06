Higdon is in the competition for a backup role behind top back Lamar Miller in the wake of the Texans waiving D'Onta Foreman, Sarah Bishop of ESPN.com reports.

With Foreman out of the picture, Houston's depth chart is wide open behind top running back Lamar Miller. It's possibility that the Texans will opt to acquire a No. 2 option via either free agency or trade, and as an undrafted rookie Higdon faces a steep path to meaningful snaps even if his competition remains limited to Buddy Howell, Josh Ferguson, Damarea Crockett and Taiwan Jones. Though he faces long odds, it's worth noting that Higdon boasts impressive speed (4.49 40-yard dash) and was extremely productive in college. Higdon was Michigan's leading rushed during his last two seasons (5.6 YPC) and notched eight games with over 100 rushing yards as a senior.