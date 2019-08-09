Higdon rushed eight times for 37 yards in Thursday's 28-26 preseason opening loss to the Packers.

Higdon finished with two more carries and 13 more yards than fellow undrafted rookie Damarea Crockett, but Crockett also had a touchdown while Higdon failed to find the end zone. It's unlikely more than one of these two running backs makes the roster, especially with the Texans trading for Duke Johnson earlier Thursday, so Higdon will have his work cut out for him throughout the remainder of the preseason.

