Texans' Karan Higdon: Held in check versus Rams
Higdon carried eight times for 25 yards and caught both his targets for an additional 16 yards during Thursday's 22-10 preseason loss to the Rams.
Higdon started and featured several times on the team's long touchdown drive to start the game, but he generated very little in the way of statistics. He alternated drives with Damerea Crockett in the early going, though neither back found much success running the ball. Higdon is in contention to make the regular season roster, and although he's underwhelmed over the last couple of exhibition contests, his odds of doing so went up drastically last week when Lamar Miller suffered a serious knee injury.
