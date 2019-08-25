Texans' Karan Higdon: Records 28 rushing yards
Higdon gained 28 yards on 13 carries and failed to bring in his only target during Saturday's 34-0 preseason loss to the Cowboys.
Higdon recorded 10 more carries than any other running back on the roster, though he came away with an underwhelming average of 2.2 yards per carry. His futility looks even worse considering the rest of the ball carriers for the Texans racked up 57 yards on just nine totes. Perhaps the most important news for Higdon was that of a potentially serious injury to Lamar Miller, which could give him a shot to make the team when the regular season rolls around. To do that he will need to come through with a strong performance in the exhibition finale against the Rams.
